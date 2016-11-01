Forecast: Another warm day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Another very warm day is on tap with highs in the upper 80s.

Patchy fog is possible late tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain prospects are very slim for the next 7 days but we do have a cold front that will bring much cooler weather to area Friday into the weekend.

Highs for the weekend will be in the 70s and lows in the 40s!

