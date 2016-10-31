Reeves: Mississippians should consider judge appointments when voting

Mississippi's Republican Lt. Governor said Mississippians should think beyond the White House when voting on Nov. 8.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said the next president will appoint not only Supreme Court justices, but also federal and appellate judges.

"It's not limited just to the Supreme Court," Reeves said. "It's federal district judges. It's federal appellate judges. It is the United States Supreme Court, and I think that's something that really ought to be on Mississippians' minds as they go to the polls and try to determine which candidate they're going to vote for."

Reeves said with numerous federal lawsuits filed against recent legislation in Mississippi, he says those positions are especially important.

"Every single bill that we have passed in the Mississippi legislature over the last five years, someone is looking at it, reviewing it, and trying to find a reason to sue us in federal court over that bill," Reeves said. "I'm literally named in multiple lawsuits right now."

Some of those lawsuits targeted state laws banning same-sex couples from adopting children, and allowing people to deny services based on religious opposition to same-sex marriage.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.