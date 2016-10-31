Hattiesburg Clinic shows law enforcement appreciation with dinner, gifts

The Heart and Vascular Department of the Hattiesburg Clinic saves lives on a daily basis, but they recognize that there’s another group dedicated to doing the very same thing with a heightened risk factor. They fed local law enforcement agencies to express partnership and gratitude.

Men and women who make life saving decisions in patient health and men and women sworn to protect and serve in any situation gathered for a dinner.

"They have a very tough job. Some of us go to work each day in healthcare to provide for the health and security of our community. Law enforcement officers go into harm’s way each day," said Doug Johnson, Chief Cardiovascular Officer.

The dinner put on by the Heart and Vascular Department of Hattiesburg stemmed from honoring two fallen officers.

"We started off last year in memory of Officers Dean and Tate when they were lost back in early 2015," Johnson said.

A grill out, door prizes donated by area merchants, and words of warmth welcomed officers once more to send them a message of appreciation.

"It was really neat to see them all come together and join the grill out and then to see their eyes light up when they would receive prizes," Johnson said.

"We just wanted them to know that it takes all of them to provide safely and security in to community. They take care of the physical safely, and we'll try to prove for the health and well-being of them and their neighbors," Johnson said.

The joint effort of the community and business who donated did it all to reach the law enforcement officers behind their badges and touch their hearts.

"All of the members of the department participating in this tonight, we want them to know as we circle them in our blue shots that that’s a ring of safety and comfort. We wanted them to have a circle of blue around them," Johnson said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.