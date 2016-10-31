Forecast: Warm Halloween expected.

Happy Halloween, South Mississippi!

Sunny and just plain hot weather is expected for today and Tuesday. Some folks could actually reach 90 degrees!

The good news is that it appears that some cooler air will make it's way down to our area By Friday into the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

Rain chances look very slim so please do not burn outdoors!

