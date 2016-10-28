Jones Co. officials to hold citizen's forum on courthouse issue

On Election Day, Jones County residents will have a chance to decide whether to keep two courthouses.

Chief Communications Officer Chataura Sanders for the Jones County Board of Supervisors said officials want to hear from voters.

They are hosting a citizen's forum at Jones County Junior College Tuesday in the Fine Arts Building.

“So we have about eight people that have signed up to speak at the forum. The forum is to get’s the community’s voice,” Sanders said.

The County has operated two courthouses for years. Some residents feel that it is more convenient, while others feel that it is wasted money.

Alvin Gatlin voted early at the Courthouse in Laurel. He said he does not want things to change

“I would prefer things to stay here. I’m afraid it might be too crowded to put it all in one place,” Gatlin said.

Because the vote is a non-binding referendum, officials do not have to act on the decision, but the opinion of voters could sway their decision.

