Wayne Co. school bus catches fire, no injuries reported

Photo credit: Wayne Co. Board of Supervisors Photo credit: Wayne Co. Board of Supervisors
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Wayne County school bus caught fire on Friday, Oct. 21, with two children on board. 

A forensics team was called in to investigate what caused the bus to catch fire.

Officials said the bus driver was able to get the two children on the bus off without injury.

They suspect arson could be involved, but are waiting for experts to determine an official cause.

