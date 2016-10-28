Nick's Blog: The risks of winter weather in South MS - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Nick's Blog: The risks of winter weather in South MS

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

Winter weather doesn't happen often in south Mississippi, but when it does, it can seem like life comes to a stop. A few inches of snow, a coating of ice, even just cold temperatures can put you and your family at risk in south Mississippi.

So get prepared now.

Friday is day five of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

During the winter, make sure you have a flashlight with extra batteries, blankets, extra food and water, medicine and first aid supplies, a way to create heat - like firewood, or a portable propane heater and your NOAA weather radio with you at home.

A similar set of gear should be in the car, too, in case you get stranded.

When cold weather is in the forecast, always remember the four p's: People, pets, pipes and plants.

Check on folks that may not have access to continuous heat. Don't let pets stay outside overnight, or for extended periods of time. Cover any exposed pipes. And bring any plants in that can't handle the cold.

If you must drive during frozen conditions, remember to slow down and give some extra space between you and the car in front of you. Ease back on the braking, too.

Most times we get freezing rain and sleet here, not snow. So that four-wheel drive won't help. But slowing down will.

Going to be out in the cold? Dress for it!

When the temperature dips below the 40-degree mark wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing including an outer layer that is tightly-woven and water-resistant. Try to put on a hat and gloves, too.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly