Alabama man killed in Wayne County crash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Alabama man killed in Wayne County crash

One person is dead after a fatal accident in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

An Alabama man is dead after an 18-wheeler crash in Wayne County Friday morning.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. 46-year-old Otis McCoy was traveling southbound on Highway 45 when he crashed.

An 8-year-old was also in the truck, and suffered moderate injuries.

The Wayne County coroner pronounced McCoy dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. and MHP got the call at 6:09 a.m. Authorities say it appears he tried to avoid hitting an animal and lost control of his Peterbilt flatbed truck.

According to witnesses on the scene, McCoy was trying to avoid a cow that was on the road. 

Both McCoy and the child had to be extricated from the cab of the truck.

McCoy was from Gordo, Alabama. He worked for D & T Transport from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to MHP.

