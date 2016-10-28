Forecast: Great weekend weather expected!

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!!!

It's going to be a very nice day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The Halloween weekend looks great with sunny days and clear, cool nights. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

