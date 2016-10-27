PHOTOS: Hub City residents gather for 2016 Avenues Halloween Parade

More than 20 floats made their way down Hardy Street late Thursday evening for the fifth annual Hattiesburg Avenues Halloween Parade.

Hundreds of people crowded the sidewalks, waiting for candy and beads to be tossed to them.

Many USM and community organizations went all out with their decorating skills with floats depicting Ghostbusters, zombies, Day of the Dead and Charlie Brown.

The parade began around 5:45 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church and ended at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

