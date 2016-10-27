Longtime librarian leaves gift to Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation "Legacy Society"

A long-time Pine Belt librarian committed to her part in the "Legacy Society."

The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation helps people donate to causes they care about once their chapter closes.

Page after page and chapter after chapter, University of Southern Miss librarian, Linda Ginn, has enjoyed the imagination and information found between the cover of a book.

"I want everyone to be able to read and to learn to read. It's just so important for so much of our lives," Ginn said. "I've loved libraries all my life. I've loved to go there as a place to find information, to find enjoyment in especially novels."



For that reason, she's named the Greater Community Foundation as a beneficiary in her will.



"None of us like to think about the time when we are not going to be living, but it's a reality for all of us," Ginn said.



Ginn chose key causes to contribute to including homeless crisis, animal welfare, literacy services, and public library services.



"I wanted to leave money to help my community. This was an excellent way to do it," Ginn said.



Ginn's foundation will be named after her family – though her chapter is not closed, she knows being a part of the "Legacy Society" will keep the story of a proud woman who values literacy and her community going on forever.



"It pleases me greatly to know that the hard work I engage in while I leave will help my community long after I go," Ginn said.

