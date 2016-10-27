Forecast: Dense fog this morning in the Pine Belt!

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Please use extra caution this morning while driving as dense fog has developed in several locations.

The fog will burn off by 9 A.M. and we can expect partly cloudy skies with a tiny chance for a sprinkle or shower with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

More fog is possible again tonight after midnight.

This weekend, we get back into the sunshine and back into the mid 80s.

