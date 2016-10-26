Pine Belt voters react to presidential candidates

In less than two weeks, voters will head to the polls to elect a new president, so we asked voters in the Pine Belt how they feel about the candidates.

They had mixed reactions about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, so we asked them why they are supporting a particular candidate.

“It's going to be Trump, and I don't mind saying it. America better get back to being Americans, they better vote for the right person, the one that's going to stand up for this country,” one voter said.

“I'm not going to vote for Donald Trump, what’s a good reason to vote for Donald Trump? Have you seen his tax returns,” another voter said.

Most voters said they would like to hear more about where the candidates stand on particular issues rather than the latest scandals.

