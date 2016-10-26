Forecast: Not much rain expected for the next few days.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

We may see a slight chance for a shower tonight with lows around 60 but chances are slim.

On Thursday we will have a 20% chance for seeing a shower as well but the chances are not that great so we urge everyone not to burn anything outdoors.

Friday and into the weekend, the sunshine returns with highs in the 80s.

