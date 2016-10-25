Reeves says Ellisville job growth good for state

A recent joint venture of GE Aviation and Praxair to create more jobs in Ellisville shows Mississippi is a good place to do business, according to Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.

"We have a political philosophy that says government doesn't create jobs," Reeves said. "Government's role is to create an environment which encourages those in the private sector to invest capital and create jobs, and the announcement last week is a prime example of how we're getting it right. We're creating that environment, which encourages the GE Aviations of the world and the joint ventures of the world to invest in Mississippi, create jobs in Mississippi, and that's good for our people in Mississippi."

The project is set to increase employment at the former GE Aviation facility to 250 people by 2020 and could employ as man as 400.

"We talk all the time about the need for more jobs in Mississippi, but also better paying jobs," Reeves said. "This is a prime example of the kind of capital investments that we need in our state."

The new PG Technologies, LLC will be primarily based on Ellisville with other locations in Indianapolis and Singapore.

