This week is Weather Preparedness Week

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

This week is Fall Severe Weather Preparedness week in Mississippi. Today is Warning Reception Day.

And even though the weather is calm now, we could be looking at an active weather pattern this winter. Remember last year? More than two-thirds of the Tuesday or Thursdays features severe weather. So, today, make sure you will receive the severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

No sense in waiting until the day is is happening. You could be caught off-guard. Or worse.  

There are several ways you can get life-saving weather information. The best way is a NOAA Weather Radio. You can buy these for between 25 and 50 dollars. The ones from Midland are the most popular. 

The National Weather Service will broadcast all alerts over the weather radio network as needed. Also, the NWS broadcasts continuous forecast information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 

If your weather radio is set-up correctly, you will be alerted when a watch, warning or advisory is issued.

Have a radio and not sure if it is programmed correctly? The NWS normally runs tests each Wednesday between 11 a.m. and noon.

When it comes to severe weather, though, one source isn't enough. Redundancy is key! Have another way to get severe weather information...

The WDAM Weather app will also alert you when watches, warnings, and advisories are issued. And it will do so, right on your phone! Just search for WDAM Weather in your phones app store and download it.

WEA alerts are also sent to cell phones. This is controlled by your cell phone provider, and will alert you when specific warnings are issued. The only warnings on the list that we deal with are tornado warnings. It will not alert you for any other warnings for weather we receive, like Severe Thunderstorms or Ice Storms 

The best way to get up-to-the-minute weather information, though, is still through traditional television. Here at WDAM we will be on the air the second the weather turns life-threatening. And we won't leave until the threat is over. 

