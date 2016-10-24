Forecast: A very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

A mostly sunny and nice day is on tap for the area with area with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 40s tonight.

We may have a shot at a few isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday but no heavy rain is forecast for the next week.

Highs all week will be in the in the lower to mid 80s and lows will be mostly in the 50s after tomorrow morning.

