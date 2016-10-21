Forecast: Autumn returns!

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

Get ready for a string of beautiful mild days and chilly nights for awhile!

Sunny and breezy today with highs in the lower 70s.

Clear and quite chilly tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

The rest of the weekend looks the same.

