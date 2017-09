A bucket truck crashed into the guard shack at the main entrance of Canebrake Thursday afternoon.

This temporarily closed Canebrake Blvd while officials cleared up the scene.

Officials on the scene said that the driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

No one inside the guard shack was hurt.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

MOBILE USERS: View photos from the scene here.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.