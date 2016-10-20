Forecast: Much cooler weather arrives tonight.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

A strong cold front will push through the area tonight bringing some much cooler air with it.

There is a chance for a thunderstorm or two this afternoon and early tonight but I expect skies to clear after midnight with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Sunny, cool and breezy conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the 60s.

We will drop down into the mid 40s Friday night.

The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

