Father of slain Laurel teen talks about tragic loss

A Laurel High School student was killed, and an 18-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with murder, according to Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart.

Bond has been set for an 18-year-old charged with murder.

A Laurel boy who claims to have been a witness to the murder of a 17-year-old Laurel teen took to Facebook to describe the events.

Facebook user Qb Jy claimed in a Facebook Live video that he witnessed the murder of Tamerick Drummond. Source: Facebook

Witness claims to have seen Laurel murder, describes on Facebook live

Tamerick Drummond just turned 17 when he was murdered in Laurel. Source: Maurice Pruitt Sr. Facebook.

Family and friends of Tamerick Drummond are heartbroken over the tragic loss of the Laurel teenager.

Mekel Antwon Crumbly, 18, was charged with Drummond's murder and made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning where a judge set his bond at $250,000.

His father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., said coping with his son’s death is hard.

“This is my son, this is my first child that I’ve lost, I don’t know how to deal with it,” Pruitt said.

Drummond died from a gunshot wound just hours before his 17th birthday. His friend said he witnessed his finals moments.

“I met him at the door because he was running, blood was coming out of his mouth and I caught him and he said, 'Mekel,' the dude who shot him," his friend said. "So I just caught him, I brought him upstairs and he just died."

Pruitt said this was a senseless act of violence that he wishes could have been prevented.

“It’s senseless because I know his family..I lost my son, as well this guy’s mother is probably going to lose her son to the prison system,” Pruitt said.

Drummond’s loved ones gathered at the scene Wednesday evening to remember his life.

