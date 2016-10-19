Most liked #Halloween costumes on Instagram (by state)

The spookiest day of the year is right around the corner, and adults and kids alike will be donning their various costumes for a spooky night of trick or treating.

The website, Mental Floss, compiled data from Instagram posts from 2012 to 2015 by using #Halloween. They also searched through captions for keyword costume mentions and then found the most popular costumes by state.

Classic costumes such as skeletons, puppies, cats and ghosts top the list for some states year after year. The study found that E.T. was consistently the most popular every year on Instagram. From 2012 to 2015, the E.T. costume was found the most popular in seven states. Then, there are the random costumes such as wizards, football players and showgirls.

