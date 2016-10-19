Forecast: Strong cold front to arrive Thursday.

Good morning Pine Belt!

Warm today with a very slight chance for an isolated shower with highs in the upper 80s.

Big changes come our way on Thursday as a strong cold front is expected to sweep across the area.

It may bring one or two thunderstorms with it but the main story is the cooler air behind it.

Under sunny skies expect highs in 70s Friday into Sunday and lows in the mid 40s!

