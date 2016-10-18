Eight families lose homes in Waynesboro apartment fire - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Eight families lose homes in Waynesboro apartment fire

Photo Source: WDAM
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

Eight families were displaced following an apartment fire in Waynesboro.

The fire began at top unit of the Fieldcrest Apartment complex on Russell Drive.

Victoria Smith said she lost everything in the fire.

“We weren’t able to get anything out of the apartment,” Smith explained.

“What I had on my back is what we left out of here with,” Smith added.

Smith went back to the unit Tuesday to see what she could salvage, but all of it was destroyed.

Despite her loss, she’s thankful that she and her kids are safe.

Everyone knows that at 7:30 my kids are in the bed and * we’re sleep, me and my kids all speed by at least 8:15 or 8:30 so’ I’m happy that we was there.

With nowhere to go, Smith says people in the community have been a tremendous help.

“With the help of the community and people who live here, it’s how we’ve been trying to regain and get things back together,” Smith explained.

