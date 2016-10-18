Forecast: Much cooler weather expected for the weekend!

Good morning Pine Belt!

Another warm day is expected with a slight chance for an isolated shower with highs in the upper 80s.

If your are tired of this warm weather then hang on!

On Thursday a strong cold front is forecast to move through much cooler weather is forecast for Friday into the weekend with sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather