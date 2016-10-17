Temple Baptist 'blessing our teachers' in Lamar County with free meals

Lamar County teachers can expect to put the lesson plans down at some point and enjoy lunch courtesy of Temple Baptist Church. They're blessing the teachers.

Boxes labeled "bless our teachers" lined the lounge tables at Sumrall Elementary School.

"I love it. I love to see the community give back to the kids and us as well and we love them for showing us support," said Brandice Harrison, a 4th grade teacher.

The employees didn't have to rush out for lunch. It was Temple Baptist Church's treat, a display of appreciation.

"I just think it's a blessing that our community supports us and continues to help us out, and feeding us is always a good thing," said Theresa Davis, a 5th grade teacher.

The church said the teachers who touch our kids deserve a kind gesture.

"We decided to do that in personal way this year by giving every employee of the Lamar County School District a lunch and also by committing to pray for them this year," said Kelli Brent, Temple Baptist Church Children's Director.

Sumrall Elementary wasn't the first stop for the box drops, and Brent said it won't be the last.

"By the time Christmas comes, we will have delivered over 1400 lunches to every employee in the district," Brent said.

Brent said the school plays a huge part in the wonderful community we live in. Not only will everyone enjoy lunch – they can count on the church to bless the teachers with prayer.

"We want to let them know that we appreciate what they do and let them know we recognize what they do to contribute to the community that they live in," Brent said.

