Forecast: Much cooler weather to arrive by the end of the week.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt.

Warm weather is on tap for much of the week but by Thursday things begin to change!

A strong cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday followed by much cooler weather for Friday into the weekend.

Highs Friday into the weekend will be in the 70s and lows in the 40s!

