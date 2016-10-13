Unity in the Community held in Collins

Greginald Spencer has been very successful in the entertainment industry.

“I was the first winner of BET’s Apollo Live. I’ve been in New York for about 5 years now,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he has traveled all over the word performing, but he has not forgotten his roots in Collins.

“I was born right here in the city of Collins, got some of my first starts here in the church singing,” Spencer said.

His hometown is near and dear to his heart, but he said seeing all of the violence in negativity has really affected him.

“The young man who lost his life at the club in Hattiesburg, eleventh grader Jabarri Goudy was a family member of mine,” Spencer said.

It was at that moment that he decided to do something positive for his community.

“When it hit close to home, I think that’s what affected me the most. I was like I have to do something for my people,” Spencer said.

He decided to organize an event called “Unity in our community,” in hopes of bringing everyone together. It was evening filled with fellowship, fun and a free movie.

Chris Speed attended the event. He thinks it will help the community as a whole.

“We as a community and a people need things like this to happen, It brings us closer together,” Speed explained.

Spencer said he wanted everyone to walk away knowing that no matter where you from, dreams do come true as long as everyone is united as one.

