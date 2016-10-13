Hub City featured in blog’s MS bucket list

A popular, picturesque spot in Hattiesburg was featured on The BLT’s Mississippi Bucket List, which is a blog for Lifestyle and Travel.

The All-American Rose Garden nestled in the front of USM’s campus snagged the No. 3 spot on the blog’s state bucket list.

Many residents and students know this vibrant rose garden is practically a work of art with its 32 separate beds of roses and some even having their own hybrid of rose. And many know the No. 1 rule while strolling through the garden is to look, but don’t touch! One could be fined up to $500 per rose.

MOBILE USERS: View slideshow here.

From the Delta to the Gulf Coast, the post features many popular destinations for out-of-state travel seekers and adventurous residents. Some intriguing destinations include listening to live music at the Ground Zero Blues Club, eating a sweet treat at Deep South Pops and taking a stroll through William Faulkner's home.

Click through our slideshow to see the other places featured in the MS Bucket List! To see the original post, click here.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.