Forecast: After a little early morning fog expect a sunny afternoon.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

Sunny and warm weather is on tap again today with highs in the upper 80s.

As we head into the weekend expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s with little if any rain.

We may finally have a better shot at some some rain by next Wednesday but until then please don't burn anything outdoors!

