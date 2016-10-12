Authorities investigate rash of burglaries in Hattiesburg

Authorities are investigating a rash of burglaries in the Hattiesburg area over the past few days.

According to school officials with the Hattiesburg Public School District, someone broke into Hattiesburg High School Tuesday and stole a computer.

Authorities said Lee’s Daycare on Garden Street and the P.R.V.O. Head Start were also burglarized.

Head Start Director John Hales said a speaker and modem was taken from the school.

Televisions were reported missing from the Red Lion Hotel located on Hardy Street, officials said.

If you have information on any of these incidents, call Hattiesburg Police.

