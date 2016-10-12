Town Square Park turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness benefit

People in pink filled Town Square Park in Hattiesburg for the Pink Monday Breast Cancer benefit.

Regertha Jenkins has been there, fighting cancer twice, and created the event to celebrate survivors.

"It makes all the difference in whether they move on or give up," Jenkins said. "I want to be able to help people who are not able to help themeseslves.

Jenkins stressed celebration and fellowship as her vision, something she said helped her through the stages of breast cancer years ago.

"I have been there. I am a two time breast cancer survivor," Jenkins said. "Twenty-seven years praise the lord, and I just want to give back.

Jenkins, with her strong faith and family, came together to bring people together.

"If you don't know other people who have gone through it, it is a lot harder," Charles Carter, the musician for the event. "But when you meet other people who have gone through it, it makes it easier."

Sales from the benefit help women get mammograms, and help purchase wigs, prosthesis and bras for patients.

"I'd just like to let them know that all cancer is not a death sentence, early detection is the cure," said Jenkins. "I just want them to know that God is good and do your mammogram, do your self-breast exam and take care of yourself."

