EDA holds annual banquet in Laurel

The Economic Development Authority held its annual banquet in Laurel Tuesday to discuss the state of Jones County.

Business leaders from the area and throughout the state gathered at the Gables Building to inform the public on the economic outlook for the county and state.

Incoming Chair Jim Rasberry said while unemployment has increased in Jones County, he's optimistic about future growth.

"We've got some major employers in Jones County, so we're blessed to have an economy that's diverse," Rasberry said.

