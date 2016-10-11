Pine Belt firefighters grant hope to girl suffering through skin condition

A Hattiesburg family is reaching out to all firefighters to help lift their sick daughter's spirits.

Vickie Waller loves firemen, and her mother hopes their words of encouragement will help her fight her illness. Source: Vicki's Hope You Caring page.

Some days, life feels like a never ending battle for a young girl and her family as they deal with her severe Atopic dermatitis.

When her parents put up a Facebook post about her struggle and love for firefighters, an outpouring of support gave Vickie hope.

Every scratch could lead to a staph infection, weakness hinders walking, and some days the skin complications coming with Vickie's skin condition cause her to lose hope.

"When she gets depressed or gets sad, it really hits hard on me and mama here," said Robert Waller, Vickie's father. "I just put a post on there a few seconds ago. I'm feeling extremely blessed for all of the out pour of support that's happening."

Vickie loves firefighters, and was delighted to get visits from Hattiesburg, Gulfport,and Meridian fire departments who came bearing gifts.

"We brought her own little personal helmet she can wear," said Alex Bell, Meridian Firefighter. "We really feel that as a community and as a whole group, it helps people realize all the issues that come along."

"I can't express the joy and the feeling of being blessed with what's going on," Waller said.

The most important gifts the firefighters from all over the Pine Belt could bring was hope.

"We're going to go through it strong and triumphant. We're going to get through this. Isn't that right," Bell asked Vickie.

At 42 pounds and in pain a majority of the time, she could still utter one word with a smile.

"Thank you," Vickie said.

The valor the firefighters display every day is now paired with compassion for a young girl's hope.

"If anybody has any free time or anything you can do to support, please come out and help and show some support. Vickie would really like that, and it would really help out the family," Bell said.

