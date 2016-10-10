Dozens of tombstones vandalized at Laurel cemetery

The City of Laurel Cemetery Department issued a statement regarding vandalism at a city cemetery that occurred on October 6.

According to a news release issued by Laurel police, the entrance gates to Hickory Grove Cemetery were locked at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6 by Cemetery Supervisor Eddie Hutto.

When Hutto returned Friday morning he saw a sawhorse used to block the gate had been moved to the G & H section of the cemetery.

Hutto found approximately 72 markers vandalized. Damage to many of the markers showed that they had been kicked or pushed over, and some were cracked, or broken.

The sawhorse had been placed in the middle of all the damaged marker. Many flags had been removed from grave markers and placed on the sawhorse.

The damages incurred an amount to approximately $28,000.

The City of Laurel would like for the community to know that the damages are from vandalism and not done by cemetery employees or any of their equipment.

The cemetery employees will be working to repair the damages, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.