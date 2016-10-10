No movement in search for HPSD permanent superintendent

The Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) said Monday it does not have an open search for a new superintendent of the Hattiesburg Public School District.

MSBA helped the district in its initial search for James Bacchus' permanent replacement earlier in 2016 and offered to reopen Hattiesburg's search at no additional cost when the district's choice resigned from her position on her first day in office.

HPSD currently has Robert Williams on a contract to be interim superintendent through December. MSBA said it could help the district could do an expedited superintendent search in the next two months if the Hattiesburg Public Schools Board of Trustees decided to reopen a search.

School board President Marcus Cathey said in July the board could start a completely new search for a permanent leader, return to the original list of 31 candidates who applied to be superintendent in the district's first search or move forward with Williams as the permanent superintendent.

WDAM 7 reached out to Cathey for comment about where the district is in its search, but received no response.

