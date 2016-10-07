Tombstones vandalized at Laurel cemetery - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Tombstones vandalized at Laurel cemetery

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Authorities are searching for the person who vandalized tombstones at the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.  

Barbara Monk’s mother and father-in-law’s tombstones were damaged.

“I do not know how you can lay down and close your eyes at night and know what you have done to those people over there that are laying there in peace,” Monk said.

Two of the tombstones were Alan Monk’s mother and father.  He said he is angry and wants the vandals brought to justice.

“Whatever punishment the law allows, they need every bit of it no mercy,” Monk said. 

Monk said losing a loved one is hard enough, but this makes matters even worse.

“The maintenance guy told me that some of them that were real real old that made a cross, he wasn’t for sure if they could repair those. I love to go there and remember the comments I had with my mother-in-law and father-in-law," Monk said. 

Authorities said dozens of tombstones were knocked over Thursday, and the person responsible could face vandalism charges.

Copyright 2016 WDAM.  All right reserved. 

