Forecast: Cooler weather to arrive this weekend.

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!

It's going to be mainly sunny and quite warm today with some folks possibly reaching 90.!

Cooler weather arrives tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

The rest of the weekend looks sunny with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

