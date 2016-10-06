Puppy found tied to dumpster in Jones County

The Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel is investigating a case of animal abuse.

Shelter workers said they were called about a puppy that was tied to a dumpster on Houston Road in Jones County.

The puppy was starved and put out with trash, shelter workers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department or the Southern Cross Animal Rescue.

