Forecast: Another very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny weather is expected today with highs mainly in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the area this weekend and that will drop our lows into the 50s Sunday through Tuesday.

Little if any rain is expected for the next several days.

