Southern Fried Pride begins in Hattiesburg

Southern Fried Pride began in Hattiesburg Wednesday to bring together communities of the Pine Belt and the LGBTQ community.

The Southern Prohibition Brewery hosted a fundraiser giving visitors a chance to tour the facility and sample beer for a small fee.

All proceeds will help provide resources for the Spectrum Center in Hattiesburg.

President Nathan Martin said this was a perfect way to begin a week full of festivities.

“It’s an annual event that we do just to kind of celebrate the LGBT community here. We want everyone to come out and kind of celebrate with us, just celebrate diversity in this region of the country,” Martin said.

Events are planned for five days to celebrate Hattiesburg pride.

