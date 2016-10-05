Ghana businessman writes book about Hattiesburg support through life journey

It’s a story of perseverance and proof that the Pine Belt is place of opportunity and support. City leaders and a Ghana man gathered at city hall where he presented his book.

"Coming to America: Why Hattiesburg, Mississippi?" thanks Hattiesburg and the mayor for supporting him while on his God-given mission.

"I came to the country in 2000 and to Hattiesburg in 2001," said Tony Taylor, of Ghana.

Taylor left West Africa to obtain what thousands desire - a shot at living the American dream.

"How in the world coming from Africa to America do you have no place to go other than Hattiesburg? Are you sick? Have you lost your mind?"

It was a common question posed to Taylor. The soon to be businessman responded by saying God had a mission for him in Hattiesburg.

"Everybody in Hattiesburg is a great person, and I'm so happy to have a chance of meeting the mayor to shake his hand and appreciate his staff who helped me to approve the license before I had my business," Taylor said.

Taylor met with and personally thanked several who helped him accomplish his business goals. He presented his book along with the Ghanaian flag to the mayor who is proud to see a success story out of the pine belt.

"It's a true testament to the life that we have here in Hattiesburg, Mississippi that he would want to come here and stay," said Mayor Johnny Dupree.

"I'm happy. I have my house, my business, everybody is nice, and police are nice," Taylor said.

Taylor became a citizen and now runs a 24-hour taxi service. He does well for himself in a country with customs and a language once foreign to him. His book highlights pieces of the Pine Belt who helped him overcome obstacles.

"Everybody he talks to, he's genuine. He's likeable, lovable, and he really cares about his community," Dupree said.

In 'Coming to America,' Taylor shares stories that are funny, touching, and filled with satisfaction.

Taylor was exuding with success, gratitude, and appreciation for not only America, but Hattiesburg too.

"I think the story is that the opportunities are there, but you have to seize that opportunity. You have to say this is mine and nothing will deter me from what is mine," Dupree said.

"Everybody in this country must sleep and sleep good. Let's forget about the politics. We should all appreciate that we are Americans," Taylor said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.