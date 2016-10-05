Forecast: Cooler weather expected by the weekend.

Happy Wednesday, Pine Belt!

A mainly sunny day is on tap for the area with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90.

Mostly clear skies are forecast tonight with lows mainly in the mid 60s.

A cold front will bring cooler weather by the weekend into early next week with highs in the lower 80s by late in the weekend and lows in the 50s.

