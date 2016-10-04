Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport conducts disaster drill

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport conducted a mock disaster drill Tuesday to test the skills of airport personnel and local first responders in the event of a real disaster.

Executive Director Tom Heanue said the exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration in order for the airport to keep its operating certificate.

“We don’t have enough equipment and manpower at the airport, so we rely heavily on communities to help us in times of disaster,” Heanue said.

Many local agencies participated in the drill.

