Forecast: Sunny weather to continue.

Good Tuesday morning , Pine Belt!

it looks like the sunny and dry weather will hang around for the next few days with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

A cold front is expected to make it's way through the area this weekend and although shower chances are very slim we will not rule out one or two with the frontal passage between Friday and Saturday.

Much cooler weather will follow the front with highs dropping back into the lower 80s and lows back in the 50s Sunday into early next week.

