Three vehicle accident closes portion of I-59 in Jones County

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
A three vehicle accident has blocked both southbound lanes of I-59 in Jones County near mile marker 107. Source: WDAM A three vehicle accident has blocked both southbound lanes of I-59 in Jones County near mile marker 107. Source: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A three vehicle accident has closed a portion of I-59 in Jones County.

An 18-wheeler jackknifed and ran-off the southbound lane on to the shoulder near mile marker 107. 

A bucket truck also flipped over during the accident and landed in the roadway, blocking both southbound lanes. 
A pickup truck was struck as well, it cross the median and came to rest several feet from the northbound lanes.  
One person was injured and taken to a South Central Regional with injuries. 
MDOT had to make emergency road repairs to fill a deep gash in left, southbound lane of the roadway.

MHP, Jones County sheriff's deputies, and the Powers and Sandersville Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.  

Authorities will be closing the road soon to clear up oil spilled on the roadways. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. 

