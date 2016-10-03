Forecast: Warmer week ahead.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

Although temperatures will gradually warm through the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 at times it appears another cold front will move by the end of the week restoring our cooler weather by the weekend.

Rain chances appear to be practically zero for most of the week.

