Salvation Army in Laurel holds open house

The Salvation Army in Laurel wants residents to know it's there to help people in need.

The charity held an open house Friday at its facility on North 13th Avenue.

Major Bert Lind said the shelter houses men, women and children who need a place to stay.

He said anyone in need should stop by at 5 p.m.to see if you qualify for assistance.

You must have valid picture identification and pass a breathalyzer test.

