Nick Knows Contest Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Nick Knows

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WDAM, LLC hereafter “WDAM-TV” 2363 Hwy 11 Moselle, MS 39459; and D&D Tire Eagle Tire 4934 Hardy St. Hattiesburg, MS, University Tire 107 S. 40th St Hattiesburg, MS, Petal Tire 909 Hwy 42 Petal, MS and Warrior Tire 5279 Old Hwy 11 Hattiesburg, MS (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am 3/28/2017 and ends at 11:59pm 3/28/2018 (“Promotion Period”). All entries must be received by 11:59pm 3/28/2018. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. All times contained herein are Central.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Jones, Covington, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Marion, Stone, Green and Perry Counties, who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Raycom Media, Inc., WDAM-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per participant will be accepted each week, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

How to Enter. There is 1 way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 8:00am 3/28/2017, individuals can send an email to nickknows@wdam.com with a photograph artistically and specifically showcasing weather taken in the station’s viewing area taken during the promotion period attached. Participants must include their name, address, phone number and email address within their email entry in order to qualify. Email entries must be received by 11:59pm 3/28/2018 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.

By submitting an entry in any form, entrant represents and warrants that he/she owns the copyright to the photo. Entrant represents and warrants that he/she has the right to grant all of the rights in this paragraph to the Sponsor(s), and that he/she has secured all third party rights, including but not limited to copyrights and privacy rights, contained within his/her entry. Entrant represents and warrants that the entry is original. In exchange for the opportunity to participate in this promotion, each entrant grants Sponsor(s) the perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide, and irrevocable right, but not the obligation, to use, edit, alter, copy, reproduce, disclose, display, publish, prepare derivative works from, perform, distribute, exhibit, broadcast, stream, embed, or otherwise exploit the entry, in whole or in part, whether in connection with the promotion or not, in any form, media or technology, now known or hereafter developed, including, without limitation, broadcast and cable television, radio, mobile transmission and the Internet, for any purpose whatsoever, including, but not limited to, advertising, promotion, entertainment and commercial purposes, without any payment to, or further authorization by, the entrant.

Entries will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WDAM-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WDAM-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WDAM-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

Prize(s). Weekly prize to be awarded will be a WDAM 7 / D&D Tire “NICK KNOWS” Golf Umbrella, retail value of $20.00 each and a standard oil change valued at $36.95

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. All eligible entries will be reviewed by a panel of Sponsor’s employees (“Voting Panel”) each Friday during the Promotion Period, and each member of the Voting Panel will vote for the entry they believe, in their sole and subjective opinion, is the most creative. The entry with the most votes will be the winner. In case of a tie, Sponsor will ask the Voting Panel to vote again with just the top-vote-receiving entries. Each week, on Monday, the winner will be notified between 9:00am-2:00pm via the email address used in their submission that they have won. The winner will also be announced on Mondays during WDAM 7 News at 6.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving their prize, or the prize will be forfeited. Prizes can be picked by winners at one of the 4 D&D Tire locations listed here: Eagle Tire 4934 Hardy St. Hattiesburg, MS, University Tire 107 S. 40th St Hattiesburg, MS, Petal Tire 909 Hwy 42 Petal, MS and Warrior Tire 5279 Old Hwy 11 Hattiesburg, MS, holidays excepted. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by 4/1/2018 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WDAM-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WDAM-TV if WDAM-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in ay media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WDAM-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WDAM-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WDAM-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.

List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WDAM-TV 2363 Hwy 11 Moselle, MS 39459 or visit the website at wdam.com/nickknows between 3/28/2017 – 9/28/2018