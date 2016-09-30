Forecast: Great weekend ahead!

Happy Friday, Pine Belt!!!

Great weather is in store for today with highs in the lower 80s.

Great weather is on tap tonight with lows in the mid 50s under clear skies.

The rest of the weekend looks great with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather